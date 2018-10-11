[Eye Plus] Autumn in full bloom

Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, is famous for the demilitarized zone that bisects the Korean Peninsula, and heavy snow in the winter, but at a slightly warmer time of the year, beds of cosmos fill the tension-filled border lands.
|(Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Through joint effort of Cheorwon County and its residents, the Cheorwon Cosmos 10-ri Road was born three years ago, on a strip of land that used to serve as an old military camp. “Ri” is a traditional Korean unit of distance and 10 ri is about 4 kilometers.
A group of scarecrows greet visitors with open arms amid beds of cosmos, as if embodying Cheorwon residents’ hopes to turn their once war-ravaged hometown into a more peaceful community.
About 50 kilometers southwest of Cheorwon, the Globe Amaranth Festival in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, lures families and friends to take a dive in a sea of purple amaranth flowers. The unique flower is most commonly associated with everlasting or unchanging love.
A number of photo zones are installed, helping tourists further enjoy their time.
For those who missed out on witnessing the beauty of lavender flowers in the summer, a glance at a field full of the globe amaranth will provide a similar ethereal experience.
For busy Seoulites who can’t carve out time to leave the city, canola flowers have bloomed in a virgin white at the tiny island of Seoraeseom near Banpo Hangang Park, allowing for a walk along the Han River with scent of canola flowers in the air.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)