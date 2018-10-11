380 day care centers received subsidies via irregular means: lawmaker

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A total of 380 day care centers nationwide received state subsidies worth a combined 3.3 billion won ($2.8 million) through irregular means over 1 1/2 years, a lawmaker said Wednesday.Rep. Jang Jung-sook of the Party for Democracy and Peace of Korea said the figure was based on data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.The most commonly used method was for centers to overstate their number of teachers, according to Jang, a member of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee. Private day care centers made up the biggest portion of the total at 175.About 46.6 percent of the day care centers involved in the irregularities were concentrated in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, at 77 and 100, respectively, according to data.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)