NK, China, Russia call for 'corresponding' measures in denuclearization talks

Senior diplomats of North Korea, China and Russia have called for "corresponding measures" in response to the North's "practical" denuclearization steps, the North's state media reported Thursday.



The three also demanded that denuclearization be carried out in a "stage-by-stage and simultaneous way" and emphasized the importance of confidence-building in the process.



The demands are part of the consensus that North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui reached with her Russian and Chinese counterparts, Igor Morgulov and Kong Xuanyou, during their first-ever trilateral talks in Moscow on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.







"The three parties reaffirmed the will for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishment of a peace regime there," the KCNA said."The three parties shared the understanding that such processes should be ensured to progress in a stage-by-stage and simultaneous way while giving precedence to confidence-building and that they should be accompanied by corresponding measures by the countries concerned," it added.The talks came as North Korea and the United States are pushing for their second summit "at the earliest possible date" after a monthslong stalemate in denuclearization talks following their first-ever summit in June.They also followed the third summit meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month. The leaders promised to work toward making the Korean Peninsula a "land of peace" without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats.The US and the North remain at odds over how to get rid of the latter's nuclear program.The North has claimed that the US should provide "corresponding" measures in response to its practical steps for denuclearization. It has called for a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War -- which was halted with a truce, not a peace treaty -- and the lifting of sanctions imposed on its regime. China and Russia have been supportive of Pyongyang's demands.The US remains firm that no sanctions relief will come until the North completely gives up its nuclear weapons program.The three diplomats called for easing the sanctions in response to "significant and practical steps" that the North has taken in denuclearization."Taking notice of the significant, practical steps for denuclearization taken by the DPRK, the three parties reached a consensus on the need for the UNSC to activate the process of adjusting sanctions upon the DPRK in time," the KCNA said.DPRK is the acronym of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.The three also shared the need for stronger bilateral and multilateral cooperation with relevant countries to ensure a lasting peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, the KCNA said. (Yonhap)