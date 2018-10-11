[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Coex Aquarium is holding an event that allows visitors to look at aquatic life while doing yoga.The “Healing Yoga” session to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 will take place at the Ocean Kingdom zone of the aquarium, which has various sea creatures including sharks, rays and sea turtles. A specialist in Jivamukti Yoga will lead the session.Those who wish to participate can register via the aquarium’s homepage (www.coexaqua.com). No additional charge is required for the event. Applications can be made until Oct. 14.Haneul Park (Sky Park) is home to the Seoul Silver Grass Festival from Friday through Thursday. The park is usually closed at night, but it remains open until 10 p.m. during the festival.Visitors can get a glimpse of the Han River and enjoy events and performances. It is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese, Thai or Malay. The homepage (parks.seoul.go.kr) is only in Korean.The Busan One Asia Festival, Asia’s No. 1 Hallyu festival, will be held from Oct. 20-28 across Busan.Programs include the opening -- held on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. -- and closing ceremonies, a park concert and a fan meeting, along with exhibitions of food, medical, aesthetic and fashion products.The event is open to visitors of all ages. Refer to the homepage for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, including admission and participation fees for each program.The Korean Folk Art Festival, designated as intangible cultural heritage of Korea, is hosted at a different city each year to showcase talent from around the country.Programs include the National Teenager Folk Art Festival, the Korea Folk Art Festival and local experiences.Admission is free, though separate fees may apply to programs.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese, Thai or Malay, The homepage (www.kfaf.or.kr) and the official blog (blog.naver.com/kfaf1958) are only in Korean.Gochang Moyang Fortress Festival (5)The main event of the Gochang Moyang Fortress Festival is Dapseongdori, which involves carrying a rock on top of your head and walking around the fortress three times.Other programs include a pansori performance, farming music, folk games, arrow-throwing and other activities.The event is held from Oct. 17-21, and is open to visitors of all ages.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese, Thai or Malay. The homepage (moyangfestival.gochang.go.kr) is only in Korean.Yeongju Punggi Insam FestivalYeongju is famous for Punggi Insam (ginseng), grown on Sobaeksan. The festival features various ginseng-themed programs such as ginseng harvesting, cooking sessions, an exhibition and cultural programs.It is held from Oct. 20-18, free of charge.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese, Thai or Malay. The homepage (www.ginsengfestival.com) is only in Korean.