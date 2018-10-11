NK leader Kim visits mausoleum marking party's founding anniversary

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the country's ruling party founding, the North's state media said Thursday.



Kim visited the mausoleum in Pyongyang where the bodies of his father Kim Jong-il and grandfather Kim Il-sung lie in state and extended "deep respect and the best wishes" to the statues of the two former leaders, according to the Korean Central News Agency.







(KCNA-AP)

He was accompanied by Choe Ryong-hae, Pak Kwang-ho, Ri Man-gon, Kim Yo-jong, Ri Jae-il and other officials of the Organizational Leadership Department and the Information and Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the KCNA said.Choe, the North's de factor No. 2 official, has been known to lead the organizational department, and Kim's younger sister, Yo-jong, and Pak belong to the party propaganda department. It is rare that their affiliations were mentioned in detail in the North's media.The North appears to be remaining relatively low key in marking the party founding anniversary that fell on Wednesday, with its state media focusing mostly on economic development.In its front-page editorial on Wednesday, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the country's ruing party, called for unity in pushing for economic development. It added in a separate article that the completion of its national defense capability has provided room to focus on economic advances. (Yonhap)