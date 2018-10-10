[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE





Halloween fun at Millennium Seoul Hilton



The Oak Room, the Millennium Seoul Hilton’s traditional English-style bar, will host a Halloween party on Oct. 27.



The bar will be decorated with jack-o’-lanterns, staff will be dressed in costumes and a live trio will be singing. A face painting artist will be on hand to decorate guests’ faces with Halloween-inspired designs. Entrance is free, and those who arrive in costume will be given a free welcome drink.



Cafe 395, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, will celebrate Halloween with decorations and special menu items such as pumpkin soup and Halloween cake on Oct. 27 and 28.



For reservations or inquiries, call Oak Room at (02) 317-3234, Cafe 395 at (02) 317-3062.







Caviar picnic with JW Marriott Dongdaemun



JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul is to present a special gourmet experience through a daytrip titled “Caviar Picnic with Michel” on Oct. 27.



After a light breakfast at the hotel, participants will visit Almas caviar farm in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province with the hotel’s executive chef Michel Eschmann.



After a tour around the farm, the hotel’s chief sommelier Jeong Ha-bong will host a wine and champagne tasting class, paired with caviar. A caviar set course dinner, prepared by the chef over the past five months, will be offered as the finale.



The all-inclusive fee costs 300,000 won per person. For more information, call the hotel at (02) 2276-3330







Autumn stay for ladies at Seoul Shilla Hotel



Seoul Shilla Hotel presents the Urban Ladies package for female guests who want to enjoy a city getaway.



The package includes a one-night stay at the Business Deluxe Room. The room can hold three guests, and the guests will have access to the Executive Lounge.



The guests can also enjoy the outdoor swimming pool complex, Urban Island. The sunbeds are equipped with warmers and the pool is maintained at a warm temperature. The pool is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



The package, which costs between 430,000 and 600,000 won, is on sale until Oct. 31. For more information or inquires, call (02) 2230-3310.







Bloody Halloween Party at InterContinental Seoul



InterContinental Seoul COEX is to celebrate Halloween with Bloody Halloween Party on Oct. 26.



The Lobby Lounge will be fully furnished with jack-o’-lanterns and other decorations. The hotel staff will be wearing the dress code of red and black Halloween costumes.



The party is divided into two parts. During the first part of the party, guests will enjoy an evening buffet and unlimited drinks from 6 to 9 p.m. In the second part, guests may enjoy a midnight buffet and unlimited drinks from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.



Tickets for the first part of the party cost 55,000 won, while tickets for the second part are available for 80,000 won. For more information, call Lobby Lounge at (02) 3430-8603.







Autumn tea party at Conrad Seoul



Conrad Seoul presents its Fall in Autumn afternoon tea set, inspired by the colors of autumn.



Along with a pot of Ronnefeldt tea, various tea treats will be served on a three-tier tray. The treats include scones, salmon croissants or ham and cheese sandwiches. Sweets selection is comprised of classic desserts of Sacher Cake and Mont Blanc.



The special tea set menu, priced at 39,000 won per person, is available at the hotel’s Lobby Lounge on weekends from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 18. Advance reservation is required. For reservations or more information, call (02) 6137-7130.