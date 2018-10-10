LIG Nex1 aims to advance into US with precise guided missiles

BUSINESS

Visitors from the US Army listen to a LIG Nex1 official’s presentation of unmanned surface vehicles at the 2018 Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington on Tuesday. (LIG Nex1)

South Korean aerospace and defense company LIG Nex1 presented its advanced weapons customized for future battlegrounds at a defense exhibition in the US, with the aim of advancing into the world’s largest defense market.LIG Nex1 said it showcased its precise guided missiles and unmanned surface vehicles at the 2018 Annual Meeting & Exposition, which kicked off Monday in Washington.The three-day exposition, which is the largest defense event in the US, is hosted by the Association of the United States Army, attracting around 600 key defense companies from around the world.At the exhibition, LIG Nex1 presented its 2.75-inch guided rockets, 130-millimeter guided rockets and mid-range guided rockets for infantry -- technologies currently drawing attention in the global defense market.The firm also introduced its unmanned surface vehicles that are in the spotlight as key technologies for future battlegrounds. A pilot operation of the unmanned surface vehicles was successfully completed in Korea.LIG Nex1’s participation in the exhibition is part of the firm’s efforts to advance into the US, where the firm set up a regional office in 2009. It has a history of selling avionics components, such as head-up-displays for US combat planes, and now plans to further advance into the market with its precise guided missiles.In June, LIG Nex1’s 2.75-inch guided rocket was selected as a subject for Foreign Comparative Testing, on the back of the nation’s Agency for Defense Development and Defense Acquisition Program Administration.Foreign Comparative Testing is a program run by the US Department of Defense, with the aim of discovering and adopting outstanding equipment and technologies that are not produced in the US.It is considered a gateway to exports to the US defense market. Further tests of the 2.75-inch guided rocket will follow to prove its performance, the firm said.LIG Nex1 CEO Kim Ji-chan said, “We have made continued efforts to expand the exports of our defense products and explore new markets based on the world’s level product competitiveness.”“We hope participation in AUSA can be a chance to raise the status of the Korean defense industry and to expand opportunities for LIG Nex1 to expand to global markets,” he added.LIG Nex1 plans to join another international defense exhibition, Indo Defence, which will take place next month, as part of its continued efforts to explore new markets.By Shin Ji-hye(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)