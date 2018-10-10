US, IAEA likely to inspect NK nuclear test site: experts

In May, the communist nation blew up underground tunnels in Punggye-ri, its main nuclear test site, where its sixth and largest test -- which it claimed involved the successful detonation of a hydrogen bomb -- was conducted last September. It invited foreign journalists, including South Koreans, to witness the explosion, but they were unable to verify whether the explosion covered all of the tunnels rather than merely its entrances.
The upcoming inspection is likely to be led by the US, experts say, with the possibility of aid from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.
|Reporters from five countries observe the dismantling of North Korea`s nuclear testing facility on May 24, 2018. (KCNA)
“The key members of the inspection team are likely to be the US and the IAEA -- and maybe the UN Security Council’s five permanent members that signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty,” Hwang Yong-soo, an analyst at the Korea Atomic Research Institute said.
“The inspection is part of a negotiation between the US and North Korea on denuclearization, so Washington is likely to take the lead of the inspection,” he added, while mentioning that North Korea has always preferred to deal with issues related to inspections of its nuclear program with the US rather than the IAEA.
The IAEA takes inventory of nuclear fuel and fuel-producing equipments but does not usually deal with nuclear weapons or test sites. However, IAEA spokesperson Fredrik Dahl did not rule out the possibility of its participation, telling Radio Free Asia on Monday that the IAEA’s “verification role in the North Korea would depend on any political agreement reached among countries concerned and authorization by the IAEA’s board of governors.”
Though the task mainly centered on comparing the actual size of the nuclear weapons program to the submitted inventory, IAEA inspected Libya’s nuclear-related facilities alongside the US and the UK, following the North African country’s declaration to dismantle its program in 2003. Pyongyang has yet to submit a full inventory of its weapons program to the US.
Critics also mentioned analysts under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization as candidates to carry out the inspection. With monitoring and verification missions, the CTBTO will be launched when the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which prohibits nuclear tests explosions, enters into force.
Regarding the aim of the inspection, Hwang said though there have been nuclear inspections on global sites in the past, the nature of the North Korea inspection will be unprecedented.
“The main agenda of the North Korea inspection will be about finding and tracking the specific kind of nuclear weapons that were tested, and the size of the experiments conducted, like whether the tests were of uranium or plutonium bombs, how much of the materials were used and how much are left. Such inspection is an unprecedented one,” the expert said.
According to Hwang, Kazakhstan’s notorious Semipalatinsk test site, which was the primary testing venue for the Soviet Union’s nuclear weapons, was inspected for pollution and radiation exposure, but not for its history of nuclear testing.
It will be important to collect samples at the site from the tunnels and the surrounding environment, to determine whether uranium or plutonium bombs were used, experts said.
Further details regarding the inspection is likely to be discussed at a planned meeting between the US special representative for North Korea and the North’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, which could be held as early as this week.
The US on Tuesday noted that the inspection would be “an entirely different step” from the event that allowed viewers to witness Punggye-ri’s explosion in May.
“That’s a very good step,” US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a regular news briefing. “What you have seen were a bunch of journalists brought out to that site, and you saw some sort of an explosion. Sending in inspectors to take a look around is an entirely different step and a step in the right direction.”
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)