BTS announces 4 Asian destinations on upcoming world tour

On Wednesday at noon, BTS uploaded a tour poster and concert schedules for four Asian countries -- Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand -- via its official fan cafe and social media channels.
|(Big Hit Entertainment)
According to the schedule, the group is to perform Dec. 8-9 at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium in Taiwan, Jan. 19 at the Singapore National Stadium, March 20-21 and March 23-24 at the Asia World-Expo Arena in Hong Kong, and April 6 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand.
Including this new information, BTS has now confirmed plans for 41 performances in 20 cities as part of the tour, which kicked off Aug. 25 in Seoul.
BTS will perform in London on Oct. 9-10 and will remain in Europe through Oct. 20 before moving on to Japan.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)