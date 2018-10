Asiana Airlines launches own craft beer Asiana

BUSINESS

Asiana craft beer is showcased by an Asiana Airlines flight attendant. (Asiana Airlines)

South Korean air carrier Asiana Airlines said Wednesday that it has launched a craft beer brand called Asiana.In collaboration with Korea Craft Brewery, Asiana Airlines has developed its own craft beer, which contains 4.7 percent alcohol by volume. It has a fruity scent and deep flavor, the company said.Asiana craft beer will be offered at Asiana Airlines’ recently renovated first and business lounge for passengers at Incheon Airport until December, the air carrier said.Customers can also purchase Asiana craft beer at Korea Craft Brewery’s brewery in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province. Members and passengers of Asiana Airlines can also receive discounts on tickets for brewery tours, via Asiana Airlines’ website.