NLCS Jeju students head to top universities around the world

According to the British international school located on Jeju Island, 42 students obtained an average of 37 points in the IB, above the international average of 30 points. Four of its students received the perfect score of 45 points, the school said.
|North London Collegiate School Jeju’s class of 2018 throw their graduation caps into the air. (North London Collegiate School Jeju)
“These outstanding results were only possible because of the dedication and commitment of our exceptional students,” the NLCS Jeju Principal Paul Friend. “Our inspirational teachers provide a nurturing environment that encourages scholarship and challenges thinking at every level of study.”
The school said all of its 42 graduates were accepted to prestigious universities around the world, including Duke University in the United States and University of Sydney in Australia. Six students were accepted to Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.
“The dedicated teachers at our school were the reason why I did not need to attend hagwon (private educational institutes) to achieve this result,” said Seo Young-in, who received a perfect score in the IB and was accepted to London School of Economics.
NLCS Jeju is a sister school of NLCS UK that was founded in 1850. Opened in 2011, NLCS Jeju is the largest international school on the island with over 1,360 students, according to the school.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)