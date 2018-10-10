S. Korea mulls lifting sanctions on N. Korea: minister

NATIONAL

The South Korean government is reviewing whether to lift a set of bilateral sanctions against North Korea, Seoul's top diplomat said Wednesday.



"A review (of the issue) is under way" in consultations with the other related authorities, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told lawmakers during an annual parliamentary audit of the ministry.



She was responding to a question about whether the government is willing to lift the sanctions, called the May 24 Measure, imposed after the North's deadly torpedo attack on a South Korean warship in 2010.







(Yonhap)

The sanctions ban almost all of Seoul's economic cooperation with Pyongyang.She also said her administration will continue aggressive efforts to help facilitate denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States."On the basis of close cooperation with the US, (we) will play a bridging role actively for the creation of common ground between North Korea and the US," she said.Many agree that South Korea's liberal president, Moon Jae-in, has effectively served as a mediator between the North's leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump.The two sides are in consultations on the date and location of a second summit. Trump said it will likely be held after the midterm elections on Nov. 6., with a few candidate sites being considered.Kang said working-level negotiations on related details are imminent as agreed during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's latest visit to Pyongyang.While travelling there last weekend, Pompeo had in-depth discussions on the North's denuclearization steps and reciprocal measures by the US, the minister said without elaborating. (Yonhap)