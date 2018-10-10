President Moon urges parliamentary ratification of inter-Korean summit deal

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in again pressed conservative opposition parties to ratify his April summit agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Wednesday.



"Conditions on the Korean Peninsula are fast moving forward but the National Assembly is standing still while it fails to even refer the bill on the ratification to the related parliamentary committee," the president said in a weekly meeting with his aides at his office, Cheong Wa Dae.



"I ask the Assembly to take part in the move to make new history of peace on the Korean Peninsula, which is sincerely desired by the people and closely observed by the entire world, and add its strength so the government may be even more successful," he added.







(Yonhap)

His remarks came shortly after the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party expressed its clear opposition to ratifying the inter-Korean summit agreement and instead offered to push for a parliamentary resolution supporting the summit deal.In the first summit between Moon and Kim held in the border village of Panmunjom on April 27, the two Koreas agreed to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and halt all hostile activities against each other.The government submitted its bill on the ratification of the so-called Panmunjom Declaration on Sept. 11, a week before Moon traveled to Pyongyang for his third and latest meeting with the North Korean leader."The Bareunmirae Party has decided that ratification of the Panmunjom Declaration is legally unnecessary, though the party will support the Panmunjom Declaration and the Moon Jae-in government's peace initiative," Bareunmirae Party chief Sohn Hak-kyu said earlier in the day.The minor opposition party controls 30 parliamentary seats, which, together with the 112 seats held by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, easily outnumbers the Democratic Party's 129 seats.President Moon called on the parliament to honor its duties and responsibilities, noting the assembly has also failed to publish reports on the outcome of confirmation hearings of its own three nominees for Constitutional Court justices, effectively crippling the court since Sept. 19, when the three outgoing justices stepped down."I ask (the parliament) to quickly resolve the current condition that its negligence of its own duties is causing a vacuum in other constitutional organizations while also infringing on the constitutional rights of the people," the president said, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports. (Yonhap)