BTS wins favorite social artist award at American Music Awards

Marking another milestone, BTS was named favorite social artist at the 2018 American Music Awards.The 2018 AMAs, which kicked off at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Tuesday at 8 p.m., announced that the K-pop group had snagged the award, beating out the likes of Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovata and Shawn Mendes. It is the first time a K-pop act has won the award at the renowned awards show.Currently on its Europe tour, BTS expressed its excitement and gave a shout-out to fans through a prerecorded video that was played during the red carpet show.“We are BTS! Thank you so much, we’re so thrilled to win the favorite social artist award!” said the members clad in black stage outfits.“Sorry we can’t be there, we’re in London, starting the European leg of our tour. We just finished touring America and there was so much love and support! ‘Thank you Army, so much, for voting for us for this very special award! And thank you, AMAs!”BTS has already taken home a bagful of stateside trophies. It won the top social artist award at the Billboard Music Awards for the last two years. Last November, BTS became the first K-pop act to ever perform at the AMAs.BTS will be in Europe through Oct. 20 as part of its ongoing world tour. It will hold a dome tour of Japan that includes Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka in November.