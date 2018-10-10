Needy citizen receives police help after stealing ramen

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

An unemployed man in his 50s was caught stealing ramen from a convenience store in the metropolitan city of Gwangju. However, he later received help from the police in requesting for government support.Gwangju Dongbu Police said Wednesday that a man was booked without detention for stealing packages of ramen worth 35,000 won ($31).The man had reportedly stolen a bundle of ramen every day since Sept. 30. The convenience store manager checked security camera footage after noticing that ramen bundles on display were disappearing, and reported the matter to police.The unemployed man had reportedly worked for a company that builds cultivation facilities in the countryside, but was given no work since two months ago. He was also reported to have no prior criminal records, and no family members.He told police that he stole ramen because he was “hungry and had no money.”Police helped the man apply for emergency aid and support from the government, through which a low-income citizen can receive basic necessities including rice and ramen for six months. As the man was unaware of the welfare system, they also helped him apply to be a recipient of national basic livelihood grants, and seek to get work in public services.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)