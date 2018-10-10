Minister: S. Korea to keep mediating between N. Korea, US

NATIONAL

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Wednesday that South Korea will continue aggressive efforts to help facilitate denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States.



Speaking to lawmakers, the top diplomat stressed Seoul's commitment to partner closely with Washington throughout the process.



"On the basis of close cooperation with the US, (we) will play a bridging role actively for the creation of common ground between North Korea and the US," she said during an annual parliamentary audit of the ministry.







(Yonhap)

Many agree that South Korea's liberal president, Moon Jae-in, has effectively served as a mediator between the North's leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump.The two sides are in consultations on the date and location of a second summit. Trump said it will likely be held after the midterm elections on Nov. 6., with a few candidate sites being considered.Kang said working-level negotiations on related details are imminent as agreed during Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's latest visit to Pyongyang.While travelling there last weekend, Pompeo had in-depth discussions on the North's denuclearization steps and reciprocal measures by the US, the minister said without elaborating. (Yonhap)