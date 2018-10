NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Weather in South Korea will be cloudy and chilly on Wednesday, and some parts of the country will receive 5 to 20 millimeters of rain. Clear skies are expected nationwide beginning in the afternoon.A cold front will follow the rain, causing daytime highs to plunge to 14-22 degrees Celsius, 2-5 C lower than on Tuesday. Highs for Seoul will record 16 C, Suwon 16 C, Gangneung 19 C, Daejeon 17 C, Gwangju 18 C, Daegu 19 C and Busan 21 C.The weather will be even colder Thursday morning, as the mercury will drop to 6 C in Seoul.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)