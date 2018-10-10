LG Electronics launches laptop optimized for games

LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday released a new laptop optimized for gaming content.
The South Korean tech giant said the 15.6-inch laptop, the 15G880, comes with a 144Hz monitor and runs high-quality games more smoothly and without interruptions. LG said the new computer is especially helpful in playing shooting games since it can process up to 144 frames per second.
|(Yonhap)
The laptop utilizes Nvidia Corp.'s G-Sync technology, which reduces screen-tearing during games. It is also equipped with Nvidia's GTX 1060 graphic card and Intel Corp.'s i7-8750H processor.
The product comes with a 256GB solid state drive, upgradeable to a 1TB hard disk drive.
The laptop supports Gigabit Wi-Fi, which also helps in playing online games. LG said the product could download a 16GB movie in a minute.
The price tag of the laptop has been set at 2.89 million won ($255). (Yonhap)