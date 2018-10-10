LG Electronics launches laptop optimized for games

BUSINESS

LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday released a new laptop optimized for gaming content.



The South Korean tech giant said the 15.6-inch laptop, the 15G880, comes with a 144Hz monitor and runs high-quality games more smoothly and without interruptions. LG said the new computer is especially helpful in playing shooting games since it can process up to 144 frames per second.







(Yonhap)

The laptop utilizes Nvidia Corp.'s G-Sync technology, which reduces screen-tearing during games. It is also equipped with Nvidia's GTX 1060 graphic card and Intel Corp.'s i7-8750H processor.The product comes with a 256GB solid state drive, upgradeable to a 1TB hard disk drive.The laptop supports Gigabit Wi-Fi, which also helps in playing online games. LG said the product could download a 16GB movie in a minute.The price tag of the laptop has been set at 2.89 million won ($255). (Yonhap)