N. Korea, China discuss cooperation in sports

North Korea and China have discussed cooperation in the sports sector, the North's state media said Wednesday, in the latest sign of improving ties.



"There was an exchange of views on interchange and cooperation between the sports sectors of the DPRK and China at the People's Palace of Culture on October 9," the Korean Central News Agency said in English, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



The meeting was attended by Kim Il-guk, the North's culture and sports minister, and his Chinese counterpart Gou Zhongwen, who is leading a delegation of athletes and sports officials to Pyongyang, according to the KCNA.







In a separate article, the KCNA said that North Korea and China also held a women's friendly basketball match in Pyongyang on the same day.Attending the match, Kim said that the "games would contribute to deepening the friendship and solidarity of sportspersons and peoples of the two countries," the KCNA said.Gou was quoted as voicing expectations that the friendly match will strengthen friendly relations and promote cooperation and exchange in sports between the two allies.The meeting and friendly match marked the latest in a series of conciliatory steps that the two countries have taken to improve ties after a yearslong rift over the North's recalcitrant pursuit of nuclear and missile programs.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have held three summits this year. Speculation has it that Xi might visit Pyongyang soon for an additional summit meeting. (Yonhap)