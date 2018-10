ENTERTAINMENT

Sam Smith performs at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

English pop star Sam Smith wowed audiences here as he staged his first concert in Korea on Tuesday.Held in Seoul, Smith performed for an audience of around 20,000, according to Hyundai Card, the company that organized the concert.Smith told the audience it was his first visit to Korea, and added he would come back for another show.The concert was part of his world tour that began in March in England and is set to finish next month in Australia.By KH news ( khnews@heraldcorp.com