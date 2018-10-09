Incheon to pour W3b into Sorae Wetland Ecological Park

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The Sorae Wetland Ecological Park, a group of former salt ponds in Incheon, is expanding its provision of wetland areas to support biodiversity.This project will cost around 3 billion won ($2.6 million), received from the Ministry of Environment, to expand its swamp and surrounding areas to 50,000 square meters to provide more support for wildlife and provide recreational areas for visitors by 2020, the city government said Wednesday.The city is planning to restore mud flat and salt plants to increase biodiversity. The plan is designed to make the best use of Incheon’s natural resources and allow it to run Culture and Ecology Experience programs.The park used to be nation’s the biggest sea salt producing region in the 1970s, but salt production was stopped as the seawater needed to produce the salt stopped flowing in. As the area dried up, it reduced the the habitats of diverse wild birds including blackfaced spoonbills, which have also been affected by land reclamation projects.By The Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)