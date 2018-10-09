Designing the future at Korea International School

NATIONAL

A KIS student conducts an experiment at a tech club in Carnegie Mellon University. (Korea International School)

Korea International School aims to help students prepare for their future. With its North American-based school curricula, KIS pursues education that builds a strong academic foundation for students by challenging them to develop long-term, higher-order mastery of learning.The curricula for kindergarten and elementary school students at KIS center on transdisciplinary learning. The school offers a multinational learning atmosphere, and students are able to maximize learning opportunities by applying their knowledge in a global context.The school also helps middle-schoolers to find their own areas of interest. The students are provided with a broad range of elective courses and co-curricular classes, which aim to nurture their interests and passion. Students are able to pursue their studies according to their individual levels of proficiency, the school explained.The high-school program at KIS offers a balance of solid core learning and a broad range of courses. Students in grades nine and 10 can take the essential courses needed to apply to prestigious universities around the globe, while students in grades 11 and 12 can take extensive courses to prepare for university. KIS offers 26 different advanced placement courses and hosts the AP Capstone program with seminar and research courses.The school added that its students can choose specialized pathways, with coursework and co-curricular offerings that allow them to develop expertise in their chosen areas.As students develop the knowledge, skills and habits necessary to confidently solve tomorrow’s problems while growing through the school’s programs, they are also beginning to design personalized learning programs to best explore and meet future aspirations, the school said.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)