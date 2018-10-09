Seoullo 7017 turns into playground for mobile game

LIFE&STYLE

(realworld.kr)

Visitors to Seoullo 7017 will be able to accomplish missions on an interactive mobile game app while walking along the pedestrian overpass in Jung-gu, Seoul, starting Wednesday.Seoul Metropolitan City and the Seoul Tourism Organization have jointly launched a game called “City of Love: Seoul,” which will be available from Wednesday through end-November.The game is offered through the Real World app, which can be downloaded free of charge.A complementary game kit with instructions for missions can be picked up at Seoullo 7017’s tourist information center, souvenir shop and at the travelers’ cafe in the direction of Namdaemun.The program runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are advised to start playing at 6 p.m. at the latest to finish the game in time. It should take a person one to two hours to complete the missions.Those who successfully complete the game will receive discount coupons that can be used at adjacent coffee shops, wine bars, pizza and beer joints, an ice cream parlor and more, via the app.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)