 [Photo News] 527th anniversary of Hangeul

An official ceremony commemorating Hangeul Proclamation Day, on which the Korean alphabet was promulgated, took place at Gwanghwamun in downtown Seoul, Tuesday.
During the ceremony for Hangeul’s promulgation, South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon reaffirmed the government’s will to compile a unified Korean-language dictionary with North Korea. During his speech, Lee stressed that the two Koreas should make efforts to overcome the changes in the language after division of the peninsula.
|South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon stands in the front row, fourth from left, singing. (Yonhap)
In addition, tribute was paid to King Sejong, the creator of Hangeul (“Hunminjeongeum” at that time) who reigned from 1418-50, by laying flowers under his statue at Gwanghwamun Plaza.
In the administrative-oriented city Sejong, people observed an air show performed by Korean Air Force’s aerobatics team, the Black Eagles, to mark the special day.
By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)