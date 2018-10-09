Zimerman, Kissin and Schiff: world renowned piano virtuosos perform in Seoul this fall

ENTERTAINMENT

Pianist Krystian Zimerman (Kasskara and Deutsche Grammophon)

Pianist Andras Schiff (Mastmedia)

Classical music lovers will be treated to performances by internationally acclaimed pianists this fall, starting with Krystian Zimerman in mid-October, followed by Evgeny Kissin at the end of the month and Andras Schiff in November.Zimerman, one of the world’s finest pianists, will perform Oct. 19 at Lotte Concert Hall, together with the London-based Philharmonia Orchestra led by conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen. The concert marks Zimmerman’s second visit to Korea since 2003.The Polish pianist will perform American composer Leonard Bernstein’s Symphony No. 2: “The Age of Anxiety.” Written between 1948 and 1949, the work is based on W.H. Auden’s Pulitzer Prize-winning poem of the same title. The composer found that the poem reflected Cold War realities.According to a well-known anecdote, Bernstein asked Zimerman to perform the piece when the composer turned 100. The two musicians performed the piece in 1986, four years before the composer’s death at the age of 72.Marking the centennial of the iconic composer’s birth this year, Zimerman and the Berlin Philharmonic led by Sir Simon Rattle performed Symphony No. 2 in June. The recording of the live performance of Rattle’s last concert with the Berlin Philharmonic was released Aug. 25, to coincide with the late composer’s 100th birthday.Kissin, who rose to fame as a child prodigy, is one of the finest pianists in the world today.Kissin will hold a recital at Seoul Arts Center’s concert hall on Oct. 28. The recital will mark his fourth visit to Korea since 2006, when some 200 people who could not get tickets watched him perform on screens at the concert hall lobby.Kissin will perform Chopin’s Nocturnes in F Minor, Op. 55 and E Major, Op. 62. He will also perform 10 preludes selected from Rachmaninoff’s Op. 23 and Op. 32.The Russian pianist’s well-received performance of Beethoven’s “Hammerklavier,” initially included in the program, has been replaced with Schumann’s Piano Sonata No. 3, at the artist’s request.Hungarian-born British pianist Schiff will perform the Beethoven “Emperor Concerto” with the Yuri Temirkanov-led St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra on Nov. 3 at Lotte Concert Hall.On the following day, the pianist will hold a solo recital at Lotte Concert Hall. The program for Nov. 4 includes Mendelssohn’s “Fantasy” in F-sharp Minor, Op. 28, Beethoven’s Piano Sonata Op. 78, Brahms’ Eight Piano Pieces, Op. 76 and “Seven Fantasies,” Op. 116, as well as Bach English Suite No. 6 in D Minor, BWV 811.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)