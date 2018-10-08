President Moon receives six new ambassadors to Seoul

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday welcomed six new foreign ambassadors to his country, including Andrey Kulik of Russia.



Moon received the credentials of the six new foreign ambassadors in six separate ceremonies held at his office Cheong Wa Dae.





Sripriya Ranganathan, Indian ambassador to South Korea, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

The new ambassadors included Bakyt Dyussenbayev of Kazakhstan, Sripriya Ranganathan of India, Jakob Hallgren of Sweden, Mozes Csoma of Hungary and Abdul Hakom Atarud of Afghanistan.Some of the ceremonies were also attended by the families of the new ambassadors as President Moon invites the families of those for whom a ceremony is held. (Yonhap)