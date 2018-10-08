Son Heung-min says hectic schedule not a big problem

SPORTS

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean attacker Son Heung-min said Monday he feels fine with his tight schedule this season.



Son is one of the 25 players called up for South Korea's friendly matches this month. The Taeguk Warriors will face Uruguay in Seoul on Friday and take on Panama in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, four days later.







South Korean football player Son Heung-min speaks to reporters at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul, on Oct. 8, 2018, ahead of the South Korean national football team training. (Yonhap

The 26-year-old has being going through a hectic schedule this season, which raises concerns about his performance in both the national team and his English Premier League club.After playing in Tottenham's 2017-18 season finale against Leicester City in May, Son competed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in June. He then joined Tottenham's pre-season tour before taking part in the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia, where he earned a gold medal.After the Asian Games in August, he played two international friendlies in South Korea last month and went back to Britain to resume his EPL action. Son started two matches for Tottenham last week before rejoining the national team.Despite his heavy workload, Son reiterated that he is fine and is ready for the upcoming friendlies."It's always fun to play a match," Son said to reporters at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul. "I know lot of fans are concerned about me, but my physical condition is not that bad."The friendlies in October will be Son's last national team action this year. When releasing Son for the Asian Games this summer, the Korea Football Association (KFA) and Tottenham agreed to play the forward in South Korea's November friendly matches."It's pity that I cannot play friendlies next month, because the national team matches are always fun to play," he said. "I really love this national team. For the next two matches, I'll try my best to build up teamwork with my teammates."Son, who wore the captain's armband in South Korea's friendly matches against Costa Rica and Chile last month, said the players are ready to keep up the good atmosphere of the national team.The KFA said tickets for South Korea's October friendly matches were sold out on the first day of sales. South Korea also played their September friendlies in front of sell-out crowds at home."In order to maintain this good mood, the players need to have more responsibility," he said. "If we can show people our hard work, I think more fans will visit the stadium." (Yonhap)