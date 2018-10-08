Chadwick International offers experience-based learning opportunity

Located in Songdo International Business District in Incheon, Chadwick International is a school for pre-kindergarten to grade 12 students. It is a sister campus to Chadwick School, a kindergarten to grade 12 school in the greater South Bay area of Los Angeles that was founded by Margaret Lee Chadwick in 1935. The two campuses share the same mission that Chadwick Schools develop global citizens with keen minds, exemplary character, self-knowledge and the ability to lead.
According to Chadwick International, it is an authorized three-program International Baccalaureate world school. It emphasizes experiential and inquiry-based learning.
The Outdoor Education allows students to develop conflict-resolution abilities and leadership skills through various outdoor experiences. Meanwhile, the Service Learning program teaches students how to interact with both their local and international communities and problem solve on a deeper level.
Physical Education plays an integral part of the Chadwick curriculum, focusing on the promotion of good personal health and a holistic lifestyle.
Chadwick International also puts a lot of efforts into its Visual and Performing Arts programs where the students not only learn but also develop various skills and creativity to respond to artistic ideas, the school explained.
The schools boast experienced and dedicated faculties from around the world and a 1-to-8 teacher-to-student ratio.
Chadwick International‘s educational facilities includes an aquatic center with scuba diving facilities, two gymnasiums, two performing arts indoor theaters, a television studio, a working garden, purpose-built science laboratories and three design/maker spaces.
The school is accredited by Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Council of International Schools.
