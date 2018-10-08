Starting next week, Koreans to get text messages 6 months before passports expire

BUSINESS

An employee introduces a new service in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry to inform citizens six months in advance of their passports’ expiration dates. (KT)

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry and the telecommunications company KT have partnered to inform citizens via text message when their passports approach expiration, the company said Monday.Under the service, which will be launched next Monday, citizens whose passports are due to expire within six months will receive alerts in advance to allow plenty of time for renewal.KT said the service will help citizens avoid hassles and rejection at airport departure gates. Currently, most countries require international travelers to hold passports that are valid for at least six months after the departure date.Users of two other mobile carriers, SKT and LG U Plus, can also benefit from the service, the company added.