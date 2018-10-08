eBay Korea delivers special vests for firefighters

BUSINESS

A firefighter holds a special vest delivered by eBay Korea. (eBay Korea)

EBay Korea, which operates South Korea’s leading online retailers G-market, Auction and G9, has delivered specially designed vests for firefighters in North Jeolla Province, the firm said Monday.According to eBay Korea, the delivery was part of the company’s “Here Hero” corporate outreach campaign that began last year to provide products needed by firefighters in regions with low fiscal independence. Up to 1 billion won ($883,000) in goods are offered each year, the firm said.In September, eBay Korea developed a specially designed vest which was suggested by a firefighter in North Jeolla Province. The product is designed to protect a firefighter’s back and wrist, and also allow the firefighter to conveniently and easily extinguish flames.EBay Korea said it will continue to hear more voice from firefighters to know what they want and need, to ultimately support the innovation and development of the environment for firemen.