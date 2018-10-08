Go to Mobile Version

Samsung SDI rolls out CSR activities for 19 communities

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Oct 8, 2018 - 15:54
  • Updated : Oct 8, 2018 - 15:54
Samsung SDI has embarked on a three-week corporate social responsibility campaign during October, to take place at six SDI locations across the country, the company announced Monday.

The battery-making unit of Samsung will roll out a variety of activities to serve communities surrounding its workplaces, including farm work, book donations, mural painting and the provision of ophthalmologic care for local residents.

The activities will take place in 19 communities in Cheonan, Ulsan, Gumi, Cheongju, Suwon and Giheung. 

Samsung SDI CEO Jun Young-hyun helped to harvest nuts in the Sanjeong area of Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, Tuesday.

Samsung SDI CEO Jun Young-hyun (fourth from left) poses after harvesting nuts in the Sanjeong area of Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, Oct. 2. (Samsung SDI)

For multicultural families, the company’s employees and executives will donate books and provide support for those who need assistance reading in Korean.

For Vietnamese children in particular, SDI employees will make schoolbags and pencil cases.

