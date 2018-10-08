[Weather] Temperature drops to 1.4 C in Daegwallyeong

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Monday’s weather will be sunny yet chilly nationwide in South Korea as the country marks Hanro, the day on the traditional calendar when the dew is so cold that it is almost frost. Hanro is one of the 24 “solar terms,” points on the calendar that were very important to agrarian societies throughout East Asia.The temperature in the morning plunged to 9.3 degrees Celsius in Seoul and 1.4 C in Daegwallyeong, Gangwon Province, while some mountainous areas saw frost as well. Strong winds will make the weather seem even colder, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. The weather will warm up during the day, and temperatures are set to rebound to 19-23 C.Weather for Tuesday, the national holiday Hangeul Proclamation Day, will be cloudy but still good for outdoor events. Rain forecast for Wednesday will cause temperatures to plunge nationwide.By Park Ju-young (jupark@hearldcorp.com)