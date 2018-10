WORLD

US scientist Frances Arnold became the fifth women to win a Nobel Prize in chemistry on Oct. 3, a day after Canada’s Donna Strickland became the third woman -- and the first in 55 years -- to clinch the Nobel Prize in physics.Twelve women have won the Nobel Prize in medicine. There have been 19 female winners -- Marie Curie received two separate prizes -- out of more than 600 laureates across the three scientific categories. (AFP)