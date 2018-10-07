Typhoon Kong-rey leaves 2 dead, 1 missing, 470 displaced in Korea

A 66-year-old man was killed while crossing a bridge in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.
In Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, an 83-year-old man was found dead after he went missing while trying to flee flood waters near his house.
|South Korea`s North Gyeongsang Province hit by typhoon Kong-rey. (Yonhap)
Meanwhile, a 76-year-old man was reported missing in the southern port city of Pohang after he slipped on a river barrage and was swept away.
Some 470 Koreans from 281 households were displaced nationwide as they evacuated their homes. The typhoon also caused power outages in more than 61,000 homes, mostly in Busan and Daegu.
A total of 53 roads were damaged in Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces. In Busan and Ulsan, a total of 306 trees were toppled. In North Gyeognsang Province alone, some 1,300 houses were waterlogged.
In Busan, the roof membranes of the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, a multipurpose stadium built for the 2002 Asian Games, was partially damaged.
Strong winds led to the cancellation of some 320 flights at 12 airports across the country.
In Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, 15 fishing boats went missing.
“The government will do everything necessary, including searching for those who are missing,” said Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in a statement.
Typhoon Kong-rey exited the Korean Peninsula via Pohang at about 1 p.m. on Saturday. (dyc@heraldcorp.com)