Music video of BTS' 'Idol' garners more than 200 m YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

The original music video of BTS' latest song "Idol" surpassed the 200 million-view mark on YouTube, 43 days after its release, the band's management agency said Sunday.



The video achieved the milestone at 1:13 a.m., according to Big Hit Entertainment. The song's album "Love Yourself: Answer," the finale of BTS' "Love Yourself" trilogy, was released on Aug. 24.







(Yonhap)

Two weeks later, BTS dropped another "Idol" music video, featuring American pop icon Nicki Minaj.The second music video had garnered 41.2 million YouTube views as of Sunday.The "Idol" music video achieved the feat faster than any of BTS' other songs. Its previous hit song, "Fake Love," surpassed the 200 million threshold in 44 days.With the news, "Idol" became the 11th BTS music video to achieve the milestone. The most viewed BTS music video is "DNA", a 2017 release, which has surpassed 500 million YouTube views.On Saturday (U.S. time), BTS rocked the Citi Field baseball park in New York City, throwing their last concert on the American leg of their ongoing world tour. (Yonhap)