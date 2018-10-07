N. Korean media report recent joint inter-Korean celebratory event

NATIONAL

State North Korean media on Sunday reported the hosting of the joint inter-Korean event to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the 2007 summit between the two Koreas' former leaders.



The reports by the Rodong Sinmun daily and the Korean Central News Agency came one day after a delegation of about 160 South Koreans returned to Seoul from a trip to Pyongyang for the event.







(Yonhap)

"A delegation of the south side left here on Saturday after taking part in a meeting for national reunification marking the 11th anniversary of the publication of the October 4 declaration held as the first step for implementing the historic 'September Pyongyang Joint Declaration,'" the KCNA reported."The delegation was seen off at Pyongyang International Airport by Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (and) Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country," it said.The South Korean delegation traveled to Pyongyang for a three-day visit to hold the first-ever inter-Korean joint celebration of the summit between late President Noh Moo-hyun and late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on Oct. 4, 2007, at which they adopted a joint declaration that sought to ease tensions and promote bilateral cooperation.The delegation included Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and Roh's only son, as well as other government officials, politicians and people from civic, religious and cultural groups. (Yonhap)