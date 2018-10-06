Typhoon Kong-rey leaves 2 dead, 1 missing

NATIONAL

Typhoon Kong-rey has left two people dead and one missing, displaced hundreds of people and caused power outages to more than 61,000 households across the country, the state disaster management agency said Saturday.



Buildings, cars and roads are flooded by torrential rains brought by Typhoon Kong-rey in Yeongdeok, 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

A high-rise wave crashes onto the southern resort island of Jeju on Saturday due to Typhoon Kong-rey. (Yonhap)

A supermarket in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, is flooded by heavy rains accompanied by Typhoon Kong-rey on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Windows of a building in Haeundae in Busan were broken due to strong winds by Typhoon Kong-rey on Saturday. (Yonhap)

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said the typhoon, which left the Korean Peninsula earlier in the day, killed a 66-year-old man while he was crossing a bridge in Gwangju, just south of Seoul.A 83-year-old man was also found dead, having earlier gone missing in Yeongdeok, 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul.A 76-year-old man is still listed as missing after he slipped on a river barrage and was washed away in Pohang, 370 kilometers south of Seoul.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon expressed his wish for the safe return of the missing.In Gangneung, Samcheok, Pohang, Hadong and Hapcheon, a total of359 people in 225 households were displaced. In Busan, North Gyeongsang Province and on Jeju Island, 500 houses were inundated.Across the country, 61,437 households suffered power outages, but power has been restored to them as of 6 p.m.The latest typhoon moved out of the peninsula via Pohang at around 12:40 p.m. (Yonhap)