Flights resume operation as Typhoon Kong-rey out of Korean Peninsula

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Flights are resuming their operation at South Korean airports after Typhoon Kong-rey moved off of the Korean Peninsula, the Korea Airports Corporation said Saturday.According to the airport operator, departures from Jeju International Airport resumed as of 12:30 p.m.Earlier in the day, around 300 flights, including international routes to China and Japan, were cancelled as the country came under the influence of Typhoon Kong-rey.The airport operator, however, advised travlers to check schedules in advance, as some flights are still cancelled.The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a typhoon watch for most southern regions in South Korea earlier in the day. A heavy rain watch was issued in the capital city of Seoul.The typhoon moved off of the Korean Peninsula around 12:40 p.m.towards the East Sea. Typhoon Kong-rey arrived in South Gyeongsang Province at 9:50 a.m., and passed through major cities in the region, including Busan, over a period of roughly three hours.The administration is maintaining the typhoon warning on major cities in the southern region, warning residents should still be cautious about strong wind and heavy rain. (Yonhap)