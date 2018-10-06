N. Korean vice foreign minister heads to Russia

NATIONAL

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui on Saturday headed to Russia in an apparent bid to reaffirm ties between Pyongyang and Moscow and win support amid ongoing efforts to hold talks with Washington.Choe took an Aeroflot flight from Beijing to Moscow, after completing her two-day trip in China.She briefly told reporters that the purpose of the visit is to hold trilateral dialogue with China and Russia.Pundits said the visit is apparently aimed at reaffirming ties with allies, especially amid U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's planned visit to Pyongyang on Sunday.North Korea's state media earlier reported that Choe was set to meet with Chinese officials in Beijing before moving on to Russia to hold the trilateral talk.During her stay in Russia, pundits said Choe is expected to focus on earning Russia's support on easing sanctions, and set details of a possible visit to Moscow by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (Yonhap)