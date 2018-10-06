Saturday’s fireworks festival to take place despite rain

"We decided to hold the festival as scheduled to live up to expectations of citizens and foreign tourists, who have waited long. The typhoons are expected to move away from 7 p.m. when the fireworks begin," said the company spokesperson.
Due to rainfall, Hanwha Group, said on Friday it would closely monitor the weather and decide Saturday morning around 10 a.m. whether to go ahead with the festival.
The opening ceremony of the festival begins at 7 p.m. It will be followed by Spanish team’s “Olympic Dream” from 7:20 p.m. to 7:35 p.m., Canadian team’s “Flashback” from 7:40 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. and Korean team’s “Dreaming Moon” from 8 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.
The Seoul International Fireworks Festival is an annual event that has been held since 2000.
Every year, major firework teams from Korea and abroad are invited to present firework displays, lighting up the night skies of Yeouido.
For more information in Korean or English, visit fireworksfestival.bulggot.co.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)