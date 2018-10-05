N. Korean, Chinese vice foreign ministers hold talks in China

NATIONAL

Vice foreign ministers from North Korea and China held a meeting on Friday on issues regarding the Korean Peninsula, the Chinese foreign ministry said.



North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister, Choe Son-hui, exchanged observations on Korean Peninsula matters with her Chinese counterpart, Kong Xuanyou, the Chinese ministry said on its website, also unveiling a photo of the bilateral meeting.



The ministry did not provide further details.







North Korea`s Vice Foreign Minister, Choe Son-hui (Yonhap)

The North's Korean Central News Agency earlier reported Choe's two-nation trip to Beijing and Moscow and said the vice minister would hold official talks in both of the cities.Diplomatic sources in Beijing said the trips may be intended to cement support from the two allies ahead of the North's upcoming negotiations with the United States."Choe's visits to China and Russia, which precede US Secretary State Mike Pompeo's fourth visit to the North, as well as his trip to Northeast Asia, seem to be aiming at explaining North Korea's stance on its nuclear weapons," a source said. "They seem to be intended to secure support in relation with denuclearization measures and end-of-war declaration."Choe will reportedly leave China later in the day to travel to Moscow. (Yonhap)