S. Korean delegation visit Pyongyang for 11th anniversary of 2007 summit

A delegation of 160 people led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and ruling Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Hae-chan crossed the border via the western direct air route early Thursday for a three-day trip to Pyongyang.
The delegation will attend the main ceremony Friday in the first-ever joint event to celebrate the 2007 Pyongyang summit between South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. It will be held at the People’s Palace of Culture in central Pyongyang, which often serves as a venue for cultural performances and national and international conferences.
|South Korea`s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (left) and ruling Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Hae-chan (front right) in Pyongyang, North Korea on Thursday. (Joint Press Corps)
The event is a clause inked in the agreement reached between the leaders of the divided Koreas last month in Pyongyang, in an effort to further foster ties and build trust. They agreed to mark the summit anniversary with “meaningful” events.
“The South and North will make best efforts to achieve peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula by implementing the September Pyongyang summit declaration, based on the spirit of the Oct. 4 declaration,” a Unification Ministry official told reporters under the customary condition of anonymity.
The Oct. 4 Declaration was announced as a result of the 2007 summit, in which the two Koreas agreed to halt hostilities against each other, reduce military tension and expand economic cooperation through active use of the now-shuttered Kaesong industrial park and modernization of cross-border railways. The Roh-Kim meeting was the second inter-Korean summit, following the first in 2000.
On the sidelines, Minister Cho is expected to meet with his North Korean counterpart Ri Son-gwon, chairman of North Korea’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, to discuss follow-up measures to the agreement reached between their leaders last month.
It remains unknown whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will join in the celebrations by making an appearance at the events.
Besides attending the main ceremony, the delegation will also tour major facilities and watch the North’s notorious Mass Games gymnastics performance. A Unification Ministry official said it was expected to be similar to that performed during President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Pyongyang for the September summit, which excluded propaganda and anti-US messages.
With layers of international sanctions on Pyongyang still intact, controversy flared up surrounding the cost of the delegation’s trip, which is presumed to add up to some 280 million won ($250,000). The Seoul government will deliver the money to the North, according to the Ministry of Unification.
The Seoul government explained earlier that it does not view the cost of its delegation’s Pyongyang trip as a violation of North Korea sanctions, but added that close talks have been under way with the US on the matter.
The 160-member delegation includes former President Roh’s son, Roh Geon-ho.
By Jung Min-kyung & Joint Press Corps (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)