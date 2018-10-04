Foreseeing 2020 turnaround, LG unveils V40 ThinQ with five cameras

“We didn’t simply increase the number of cameras. We focused all our capacity (on cameras), which is the most (widely) used part of a smartphone and the one that gets the most complaints (from customers),” said Hwang Jeong-hwan, head of LG Electronics’ mobile communications division, at an event marking the release of the new smartphone at the group’s R&D complex, LG Science Park in northwestern Seoul.
|Hwang Jeong-hwan, head of LG Electronics’ mobile communications division (LG Electronics)
Emphasizing the device’s improved image definition and convenience, Hwang added that the company had developed the cameras strictly from the customers’ point of view, from the hardware development phase through to software algorithms.
The LG V40 ThinQ features three cameras on the back and two on the front, making it the first smartphone ever to offer five cameras and provide more options for users.
Addressing the company’s sluggish performance, Hwang predicted that its smartphone sales would see a turnaround near 2020 as a result of the “platform strategy” LG intends to put into action next year.
LG Electronics’ smartphone sales for the third quarter are set to post an operating loss for the 14th consecutive quarter, according to data compiled by market researcher FN Guide.
|The LG V40 ThinQ (LG Electronics)
Hwang also remained open to the possibility of launching a smartphone sub-brand, like Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy.
“Considerations for (launching a) brand persist. Previously there was the Cyon (brand) under LG Electronics. But now we added G or V to the model (name), which means we do not have a brand that encompasses strategic and mass-produced phones,” he said.
As part of its efforts to stimulate demand, LG plans to strengthen its affordable smartphone portfolio with a wider variety of models and improved functions, based on predictions that demand for premium products will not grow dramatically.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)