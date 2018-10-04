[Eye Plus] Walk along Seoul Fortress in autumn

LIFE&STYLE

(Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

The Seoul Fortress consists of an 18.6-kilometer-long wall that surrounds Hanyang, the former capital of the Joseon era. Though parts of it were damaged during Japan’s colonial rule and the Korean War, the wall has been standing for some 600 years and today overlooks the urbanized capital, Seoul.One of the four trail sections, which goes around Naksan, offers a scenic route where visitors can enjoy both historic sites and the massive urbanscape of the city.The 2.1-km trail starts from Hansung University Station and the Hyehwamun Gate. Walking south alongside Naksan Park, the trail leads visitors to Dongdaemun Gate -- or Heunginjimun -- and a crowded area at the foot of the trail.The trail along Naksan is located on high ground, offering visitors panoramic views of the city, such as houses built on the steep slopes of mountain ranges, the skyline of Seoul shaped by skyscrapers and trees that will soon turn red and yellow.Due to its gentle slope, many families and couples visit not only in the daytime but also in the evening and at night, when visitors can watch the sunset as well as the lights of urban Seoul.Located near the wall is the Seoul City Wall Museum, where visitors can look at ornaments that used to sit on the wall, as well as artifacts from the Joseon era.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)