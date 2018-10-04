[Eye Plus] Walk along Seoul Fortress in autumn

One of the four trail sections, which goes around Naksan, offers a scenic route where visitors can enjoy both historic sites and the massive urbanscape of the city.
|(Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
The 2.1-km trail starts from Hansung University Station and the Hyehwamun Gate. Walking south alongside Naksan Park, the trail leads visitors to Dongdaemun Gate -- or Heunginjimun -- and a crowded area at the foot of the trail.
The trail along Naksan is located on high ground, offering visitors panoramic views of the city, such as houses built on the steep slopes of mountain ranges, the skyline of Seoul shaped by skyscrapers and trees that will soon turn red and yellow.
|(Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
|(Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
|(Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Due to its gentle slope, many families and couples visit not only in the daytime but also in the evening and at night, when visitors can watch the sunset as well as the lights of urban Seoul.
|(Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Located near the wall is the Seoul City Wall Museum, where visitors can look at ornaments that used to sit on the wall, as well as artifacts from the Joseon era.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)