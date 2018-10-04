PM apologizes over education minister's past ethical lapses

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon apologized Thursday for the disappointment caused by past ethical lapses of the newly appointed education minister.



President Moon Jae-in formally appointed Rep. Yoo Eun-hae of the ruling Democratic Party as the education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs on Friday, despite opposition objections over her ethical standards.







(Yonhap)

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has claimed she is unfit for the job due to a series of irregularities, including the false registration of her daughter's address to get her admitted to a particular elementary school."I fully understand people's concerns and am sorry about that,"Lee said during a parliamentary interpellation session. Lee also said Yoo's false registration of her daughter's address was an "obvious fault.""I respect people's disappointment and feel sorry about it," Lee said.Lee stressed, however, that Yoo has already apologized and is repentant about her mistakes and said he hopes Yoo will carry out her duties in a stricter manner.The prime minister rejected criticism that Yoo is not an education expert, pointing out that she has worked on the parliamentary education committee for the past six years.Lee said that he recommended Moon appoint her because he determined that her appointment would be better than leaving the important position vacant for a prolonged period of time. (Yonhap)