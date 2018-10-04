Conservative parties look to block president from appointing deputy PMs without parliamentary confirmation

NATIONAL

Conservative opposition parties said Thursday they will seek a law revision to prevent the president from appointing deputy prime ministers without parliamentary confirmation.



Despite their objections, President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday appointed Yoo Eun-hae, a ruling party lawmaker, as new education minister and deputy prime minister responsible for social affairs.



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party expressed resentment, saying that Moon was wielding "emperor-like" authority and ignoring the legislative body.







(Yonhap)

"During the ongoing regular session, we will push for a law revision that bans the presidential appointment of deputy prime ministers for the economy and social affairs when a confirmation hearing report is not adopted at a relevant parliamentary committee," Kim Sung-tae, the floor leader of the LKP, told reporters.Kim Kwan-young, the floor leader of the BP, gave a similar view."I think that the law revision could gain public support, given the gravity that the deputy prime minister posts have," Kim said at a meeting with party officials.An appointment of a new minister does not require parliamentary endorsement, though the National Assembly can express its objection to the nomination by rejecting the adoption of a confirmation hearing report.Key posts, including supreme court chief justice and prime minister, require parliamentary approval after a confirmation hearing is held. (Yonhap)