KT&G donates W100m to disaster-stricken Indonesia

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck Indonesia days ago have resulted in at least 1,200 deaths and inflicted massive damage on the Sulawesi region.
The donation by KT&G was gathered from its executives and employees through the “Sang Sang Fund,” in which the company matches every donation made by a participant with the same amount.
|Park Kyung-Seo, president of the Korean Red Cross and Lee Sang-hak, chief of KT&G’s sustainability management team pose for a photo at the Korean Red Cross headquarters on Thursday. (KT&G)
“We hope that the people of Indonesia find hope again soon as they struggle with extensive damage and pain,” said the firm. “Through Korean companies’ active support, we hope to contribute to enhancing cooperative relations that share the pain that go beyond economic exchanges.”
KT&G has actively supported disaster-stricken regions and countries, with combined donations reaching some 3.1 billion won. The company said it spends some 2 percent of its annual revenue on social responsibility programs.
