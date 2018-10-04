[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Coex Aquarium is holding an event that allows visitors to look at aquatic life while doing yoga.The “Healing Yoga” session to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 will take place at the Ocean Kingdom zone of the aquarium, which has various sea creatures including sharks, rays and sea turtles. A specialist in Jivamukti Yoga will lead the session.Those who wish to participate can register via the aquarium’s homepage (www.coexaqua.com). No additional charge is required for the event. Applications can be made until Oct.14.The Seoul International Fireworks Festival is an annual event that has been held since 2000.Every year, major firework teams from Korea and abroad are invited to present firework displays, lighting up the night skies of Yeouido. The event also offers various activities during the daytime.It takes place from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.For more information in Korean or English, visit fireworksfestival.bulggot.co.Visitors can enjoy autumn to the fullest with performances, a flower market and traditional experiences at the Goyang Autumn Flower Festival 2018.Featuring autumnal flowers in the garden and floral artworks in an indoor exhibition hall, the event is being held until Oct. 9 and is open to visitors of all ages.The admission fee is 5,000 won for adults and 3,000 won for foreigners. A photo ID is required.For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit http://www.flower.or.kr.The Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival is held in autumn at the Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site that was built to commemorate King Jeongjo’s filial piety and dream for national prosperity and military might.Events include King Jeongjo’s royal tomb event, martial art performances and a traditional costume festival.It is being held from Friday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.shcf.kr.The Andong Mask Dance Festival is held in the area of Andong in North Gyeongsang Province to celebrate traditional masks and mask dances.The festival is being held through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is open to visitors of all ages.Admission is free except for the mask dance theater, which charges 7,000 won for regular admission and 5,000 won for minors and seniors.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, French and German, visit maskdance.com.