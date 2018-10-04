Artist Ki Ok-ran holds solo exhibitions in Gwangju

The Gwangju-based artist focuses on presenting works that aim to contribute to humanity and human progress. The recovery of humanity is the most important topic to Ki because it is what makes us human.
|"Trans-human" by artist Ki Ok-ran (Courtesy of the artist)
Ki’s works are based on numerous contemporary theories of acclaimed scholars, including French scholar Jacques Attali’s notion of “trans-human,” which refers to a new breed of altruistic citizens who will lead the future.
The latest exhibition comprises some 20 artworks along the same lines. “Trans-human and Neo-nomad,” as the title suggests, introduces works based on the two concepts -- trans-human and neo-nomadism.
|“Beauty of Mingling” by Ki Ok-ran (Courtesy of the artist)
Ki says that she looks into various sources for her works, such as fiction, design, religion, technology and science.
Computer parts -- the motherboard, CPU coolers, memory and graphic cards, cords and batteries -- are often used to make her works. Ki also brings together nuts and bolts, natural fiber and denim, and mulberry paper and metal plates, transforming them into something that can represent humans and their spirit.
|Artist Ki Ok-ran (Courtesy of the artist)
A mid-career artist, she has held some 40 exhibitions in Korea and abroad, including cities such as Paris, Venice, New York and Berlin.
In 2017, Ki joined a special exhibition held at the Korean Pavilion of the 2017 Venice Biennale project exhibition for a month. She was also invited to an art fair at the Louvre Museum and an invitational exhibition at The Musee d’Orsay.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)