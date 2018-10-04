NK hacking group attempted to steal $1.1b from global banks: reports

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- A North Korean hacking group has attempted to steal at least $1.1 billion (about 1.23 trillion won) from about 16 banks in 11 countries worldwide over the past four years, news reports said Wednesday, citing an American cyberspace security firm.



According to a report from US-based cybersecurity company FireEye, the North's elite hacking group, named APT38, has been identified as the culprit behind a wave of cyberattacks on global banks in recent years.



An official at FireEye told AFP that his company's data has confirmed that hacking attacks launched by APT38 sought at least $1.1 billion since 2014 and that the group has managed to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from global financial institutions.



The official was also quoted as saying that his company revealed the North's hacking threat because APT38 appears to still be operating and is undeterred by any diplomatic efforts.







The FireEye report noted that APT38 is a subgroup of a North Korean umbrella hacking organization known as Lazarus and has a mission of raising funds for the North's regime.APT38 has reportedly hacked into computer networks of at least 16 banks in 11 countries, including the United States, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines, since 2014.Some of the known victims included the Vietnam TP Bank in 2015, Bangladesh Bank in 2016, Far Eastern International Bank of Taiwan in 2017 and Bancomext of Mexico and Banco de Chile in 2018, according to the report.Officials at FireEye said North Korean hackers used techniques including phishing emails to gain access to credentials and created fake identities within known nongovernmental organizations or foundations to help move the stolen money, in some cases manipulating the global interbank transfer system known as SWIFT.North Korea has thus far denied any involvement in global cyberattacks. (Yonhap)